Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rises to 9, total cases 2,856

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:43 IST
COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rises to 9, total cases 2,856
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 fatalities in Odisha mounted to nine with a 55-year-old man succumbing to the highly infectious virus on Sunday, a health department official said. Seventy five more people from 16 districts tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the state to 2,856, of which 951 are active cases. A total of 178 patients have recovered.

The deceased was suffering from tuberculosis and other comorbidities, said Ganjam district collector V A Kulange. "A 55-year-old male patient of Ganjam district, who tested positive for COVID-19, has passed away, while under treatment in hospital," the department said in a statement.

The nine COVID-19 fatalities were reported from three districts of Ganjam (4), Khurda (4) and Cuttack (1). Of the 75 new cases, 72 were detected from quarantine centres where the people returning from different states are lodged for preliminary medical observation. Three others tested positive from among the local people, the official said.

The new cases were reported from the districts of Khurda and Sundergarh (18 each), Jajpur (7), Bolangir and Cuttack (5 each), Nayagarh (4), Sonepur and Kendrapara (3 each), Jagatsinghpur, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Angul (2 each) and Ganjam, Puri, Nuapada and Keonjhar (1 each). From among 18 new cases in Sundergarh district, two were doctors of Rourkela Government Hospital and six inmates of the special jail at Rourkela, Sundergarh district collector, Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said.

Similarly, Sunday also witnessed an all-time high recovery of 178 COVID-19 patients taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 1,894 in the state, the official said. Of those who have recovered, 39 are from Khurda, 23 from Gajapati, 22 from Nuapada, 17 from Bhadrak, 15 from Nayagarh, 14 from Ganjam, 10 from Kendrapara, 9 each from Dhenkanal and Kandhamal, 6 from Sundergarh, 4 from Balasore, 2 each from Cuttack, Balangir, and Malkangiri, and 1 each from Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur, and Puri, the official said.

Of the 30 districts, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur now have no active COVID-19 cases while Ganjam has highest 184 patients followed by 106 in Khurda district. The state has so far conducted 1,76,098 corona tests including 3,477 samples which were tested on Saturday, the official said, adding that as many as 1,299 people are in hospital isolation till Sunday evening.

The districts that have reported more than 100 cases are Ganjam (598), Jajpur (319), Khurda (244), Balasore (190), Cuttack (172), Kendrapara (166), Bhadrak (140), Bolangir (121) and Puri (101).

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Team Secret sweep Alliance to win ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

Team Secret recorded a 3-0 victory over Alliance in Sundays grand final of the ESL One Birmingham Onlines Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Secret won their maps in 30, 27 and 42 minutes, respectively, to claim the f...

28 more test positive for corona in Buladshahr, tally reaches 20

With 28 more people testing positive for COVID-19 here, the tally of infected patients in the district rose to 20 on Sunday, an official saidOut of the 28 new positive cases in the district, 25 are from Sikandrabad town, two from Gulaothi a...

Telangana bans trials of clothes in malls; No prasadam or holy water in religious places

Trial of clothing or accessories has been banned in shopping malls in Telangana, while religious places would not see any offerings like prasadam or holy water when all of these open on Monday after almost a three month gap due to the coron...

Javed Akhtar on becoming first Indian to receive Richard Dawkins Award: I am deeply honoured

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on Sunday said he is honored to be named this years recipient of the Richard Dawkins Award as he has been a huge fan of the world-renowned English evolutionary biologist in whose name the recognition is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020