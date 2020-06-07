Canada's total coronavirus death toll edges up by less than 1% - official data

The total number of Canadians killed by the coronavirus edged up by 0.9% to 7,773 from 7,703 on Saturday, the public health agency said on Sunday, further evidence that the worst of the pandemic has passed.

In a statement the agency said the total number of cases rose to 95,057 from 94,335. Canada's 10 provinces have all started to reopen their economies and relax restrictions on social gatherings.