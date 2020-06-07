33 new COVID-19 patients reported in Goa
Thirty-three COVID-19 positive patients were detected on Sunday in Goa, state Health Secretary Neela Mohanan said.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:05 IST
Thirty-three COVID-19 positive patients were detected on Sunday in Goa, state Health Secretary Neela Mohanan said. Primary Health Care Centre at Shiroda has been announced as a COVID care centre where asymptomatic patients would be taken care of, added the Health Secretary.
COVID-19 symptomatic patients would be treated at ESI Hospital, Margao. The state government further announced that restaurants will open from June 8 and will function as per guidelines.
"Tourism Department is collecting details about hotels. After scrutinising the details, we will decide on the opening of hotels," said the Health Secretary. (ANI)
