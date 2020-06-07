Delhi's coronavirus tally crosses 28,000-mark, death toll mounts to 812

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 812 on Sunday, a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said. In an order issued to all private hospitals identified for the purpose of treating COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government has asked them to provide their schedule of charges for treatment of the virus to the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi and the same is also to be displayed at conspicuous places in their hospitals.

According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 28,936 with 1,282 fresh cases. A total of 51 fatalities were reported on June 6, the bulletin said, adding that these lives were lost between May 8 and June 5.

It, however, said the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals. There are 17,125 active cases while 10,999 people have either been cured or discharged or have migrated, the bulletin said.

Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government recently issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. A total of 2,510,915 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital till date, it added.

The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stood at 12,213. As many as 237 patients are on ventilators or in the ICU. The number of containment zones stands at 169, the department said. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took a daily review meeting with officers of the health department, DGHS, CDMOs, and medical directors of dedicated Delhi government hospitals for COVID-19 to review the status of coronavirus situation in Delhi.

An order has been issued to all hospitals operating in Delhi including hospitals run by the Delhi government, Centre and urban local bodies of Delhi, army and private sector that no patient who is having COVID-19 symptoms and is in moderate and severe category be denied admission on pretext him/her not having a COVID-19 positive report. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to more than 27,500 while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 761.

The highest single-day spike in fresh cases -- 1,513 -- was recorded on June 3.

