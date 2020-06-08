Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Decathlon record holder Mayer beats Kaul, Uibo in garden clash

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 00:33 IST
Athletics-Decathlon record holder Mayer beats Kaul, Uibo in garden clash
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

France's decathlon world record holder Kevin Mayer beat world champion Niklas Kaul and world silver medallist Maicel Uibo in the latest edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash on Sunday where the trio competed simultaneously in three different countries. The three athletes participated in a unique live 'triathlon', which included the pole vault, shot put and a shuttle run, with Frenchman Mayer competing in Montpellier, German Kaul in Mainz and Estonia's Uibo in Florida.

The event was streamed live on World Athletics' social platforms and Mayer -- silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics -- won two of the three events to come out on top. The challenge began with the trio attempting to clear four metres in the pole vault as many times as they could in 10 minutes and although Mayer was 25 seconds late to start, he won the event with 17 clearances to Uibo's 15 and Kaul's 14.

The shot put challenge required the athletes to clear 12 metres as often as possible in 10 minutes and Mayer showed no signs of tiring as he produced 28 throws while Kaul and Uibo finished with 22 and 20 respectively. "In the shot put I think I made the difference because my personal best is 17 (metres) so it was easy for me to throw 13 every time and I got in a rhythm that felt good," Mayer said.

"I was really, really tired at the end but it was a good effort for me." The final challenge was a five-minute shuttle run between cones placed 20 metres apart. Mayer and Uibo completed 26 circuits but Kaul pulled ahead to win with 27.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said he was in "total awe" of the athletes. "Be under no illusion, that was a lot tougher than they made it look," he added. Last month former Olympic pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie of France and Sweden's world record holder Mondo Duplantis shared the spoils in a pole vault garden challenge after clearing five metres 36 times in 30 minutes.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Naval Academy trustee apologizes for racial remarks

A former member of the US Naval Academy alumni trustees issued an apology statement Sunday for racially insensitive comments made on social media. Retired Captain Scott Bethmann was asked to resign as a trustee on Saturday after a live conv...

'Take a knee,' protesters ask black Secret Service agents in Washington

As protesters implored the black U.S. Secret Service officer to take a knee in solidarity with their demonstration against racism and brutality by law enforcement, the young man explained why he could not. I appreciate all of this. ... Im s...

Soccer-EFL report two positive test results from Championship clubs

Two individuals from clubs in the second-tier English soccer Championship tested positive in the latest round of Football League EFL novel coronavirus tests announced on Sunday. ...the EFL can confirm that 1,179 players and club staff from ...

Saying Trump 'drifted away' from Constitution, Colin Powell picks Biden

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, joining a growing chorus of Republicans and military leaders criticizing Republican President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests. Powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020