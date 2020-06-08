Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated' and life can resume without restrictions

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 11:20 IST
New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated' and life can resume without restrictions
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New Zealand has eliminated the transmission of the coronavirus domestically and will lift all containment measures except for border controls, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, making it one of the first countries to do so. Public and private events, the retail and hospitality industries, and all public transport could resume without social distancing norms still in place across much of the world, she said.

"While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone ... Thank you, New Zealand," Ardern told reporters. "We are confident we have eliminated the transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort."

The South Pacific nation of about five million people is emerging from the pandemic while big economies such as Brazil, Britain, India, and the United States grapple with the spreading virus. This was largely due to 75 days of restrictions including about seven weeks of a strict lockdown in which most businesses were shut and everyone except essential workers had to stay at home.

"Today, 75 days later, we are ready," Ardern told a news conference, announcing the government would drop social distancing restrictions from midnight on Monday and move to a level 1 national alert from Level 2. Border controls would remain and everyone entering the country would be tested, she said.

There were no active cases in New Zealand for the first time since the virus arrived in late February, the health ministry said. New Zealand has reported 1,154 infections and 22 deaths from the disease. New Zealand vowed to eliminate, not just contain, the virus. This means stopping transmission for an extended period after the last known case is cleared while being ready to quickly detect and isolate any new cases including from abroad.

New Zealanders cheered the lifting of curbs and the topic quickly trended on Twitter. Rugby fans in particular were looking forward to attending stadiums to watch the opening games of the domestic competition this weekend. Ardern said she did a "little dance" when she was told there were no more active COVID-19 cases in New Zealand, surprising her two-year-old daughter, Neve.

"She was caught a little by surprise and she joined it having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge. She enjoyed it nevertheless," Ardern said.

ECONOMIC REBUILD

Ardern, 39, has won global praise for her leadership during the pandemic and her popularity has seen stratospheric growth over the last few months. She is well placed to win a second term in office in September elections, according to recent opinion polls.

Even so, the government will need to show it is up to the task of reviving the economy, which is expected to sink into recession. Opposition parties have criticized Ardern's decision to keep restrictions for so long despite there being no new cases for over two weeks.

Ardern did not commit to a timeline for a proposed 'travel bubble' to open with Australia, although the tourism industries in both countries have been pushing for it. "We will need to move cautiously here. No one wants to jeopardize the gains New Zealand has made," she said.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

93 terrorists killed by security forces till June 8 in Jammu and Kashmir

In less than six months, the security forces have managed to eliminate 93 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir including a number of top terrorist leaders. Till today morning, 93 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in Jammu and Ka...

Hero MotoCorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

Hero MotoCorp has launched an integrated online sales platform eSHOP which enables a seamless buying experience for customers. All purchase-related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their pref...

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka; To file his nominations tomorrow: H D Kumaraswamy.

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka To file his nominations tomorrow H D Kumaraswamy....

Worshippers in masks return to temples as India reopens amid rising coronavirus cases

People trickled into temples and mosques in India on Monday as the federal government lifted most restrictions on public places, even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day.After imposing a severe lockdown in Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020