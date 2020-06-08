Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia capital back in business as coronavirus infections climb

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:40 IST
Indonesia capital back in business as coronavirus infections climb
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Restaurants, shops, and transport services were back up and running in Indonesia capital on Monday, as restrictions were eased further despite the country posting its biggest daily spike in coronavirus infections two days earlier.

Offices in Jakarta, the epicenter of Indonesia's outbreak, were operating with limits on employee numbers while traffic wasted no time in returning to gridlock, with cars bumper-to-bumper and clusters of motorcycles sandwiched between lanes. After two months without businesses, the easing of curbs was a welcome relief for many, among them Kusnoto, who for 14 years has run a small streetside restaurant.

"Thank God today I can reopen my business, but I'm not sure how the customer traffic will be," said Kusnoto, 60, who like many Indonesians uses only one name. His simple restaurant has no handwashing facilities or screens to protect diners, whom he relies on to take their own precautions.

"We can just only hope that the customers are willing to be informed to keep their distance, like sitting on different tables for example," he added. Indonesia's main stock index gained up to 2.5% and hit its highest in three months on Monday as investors cheered the resumption of more business activities.

But it remains the worst-hit country in East Asia outside China, with 32,033 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,883 deaths. Indonesia has had no national lockdown and cities have been allowed to impose restrictions, though not all are strictly followed. Eating at Kusnoto's restaurant, engineer Abdul Rahman, 30, said he was happy with what Indonesia calls a new normal but concerned about public complacency.

"I'm quite worried, to be honest," he said, sitting beside a co-worker. "Many people are just forgetting this existence of coronavirus and think it's over."

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

India, Denmark ink MoU to cooperate in power sector

India and Denmark have signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU to develop a strong, deep, and long-term cooperation between two countries in the power sector. The MoU was signed on Sunday between Indias Power Ministry and Denmarks Ministry...

Fire breaks out in computer lab of DU's Ram Lal Anand College

A fire broke out in the computer lab of Delhi Universitys Ram Lal Anand College on Monday, a Delhi Fire Services DFS official said. The DFS received a call about the blaze at 11.40 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the college located...

Sebi relaxes compliance norms for cos planning to list debt securities

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday eased the compliance norms for companies seeking to list their debt securities such as non-convertible debentures NCDs and commercial papers.&#160; This&#160;will come into force with immediate effect, the ...

MP tops wheat procurement in country with 1.27 cr tonnes

Madhya Pradesh has emerged the top state in the country in wheat procurement on support price by purchasing over 1.27 crore tonnes from farmers, which accounts for 33 per cent of all wheat procured in the country, an official said on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020