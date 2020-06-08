Left Menu
Cameroon: Government launches new drug structure in fight against coronavirus

Updated: 08-06-2020 17:41 IST
Cameroon: Government launches new drug structure in fight against coronavirus
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@DrManaouda)

Cameroon's Minister of Public Health, Dr. Malachie Manaouda on June 4 has launched a new drug structure in the fight against coronavirus in the presence of the Korean Ambassador, according to a news report by 'journalducameroun'.

"Set up within the framework of the fight against the COVID-19, the structure, Mediline Medical Cameroon SA, will also be specialized in the supply will focus on the importation and distribution of pharmaceutical products, supply chain, medical equipment, medical consumables, reagents, and food supplements," Dr. Malachie Manaouda said.

Stakeholders said at the launch of the structure that for a start, it will have two logistics centers based in Douala and Yaounde while for its logistical deployment, the company has a Cheyenne-type cargo plane with a capacity of half a ton for the rapid and secure transportation of these products to the ten regions of Cameroon. The distribution chain is supported and secured by software that guarantees the management, tracking, and traceability of all products.

"Cameroon has these past years invested huge efforts in the in terms of health and continue to do so within this health crisis. I am delighted to see the setting up of this structure which is a fruit of the cooperation between our countries and we know it will go a long way to improve on the health of the population, "outgoing Korean Ambassador, Bok Ryeol Rhyou said.

