Austria's Kurz to hold news conference on Austrian Airlines at 1500 GMT

Austria's Kurz to hold news conference on Austrian Airlines at 1500 GMTReuters | Vienna | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:06 IST
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, and Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel will hold a news conference on Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), the government said in a statement on Monday.
People familiar with the matter said earlier on Monday that Austria's conservative-led government has agreed to a smaller-than-expected bailout package for Austrian Airlines of 450 million euros ($508 million) in loans and grants, with Lufthansa agreeing to inject an extra 150 million euros.
