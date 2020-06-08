Austria's Kurz to hold news conference on Austrian Airlines at 1500 GMT

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, and Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel will hold a news conference on Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), the government said in a statement on Monday.

People familiar with the matter said earlier on Monday that Austria's conservative-led government has agreed to a smaller-than-expected bailout package for Austrian Airlines of 450 million euros ($508 million) in loans and grants, with Lufthansa agreeing to inject an extra 150 million euros.