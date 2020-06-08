Left Menu
Development News Edition

Up to 12 infected in Congo's new Ebola outbreak - WHO

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:52 IST
Up to 12 infected in Congo's new Ebola outbreak - WHO

Up to 12 people have been found infected with Ebola in a new outbreak of the deadly disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. A week ago, authorities reported six infections in the northwestern city of Mbandaka, saying they appeared to be separate from another outbreak of the virus that has raged in the east since 2018.

There have now been nine confirmed cases and three probable cases of the disease in and around Mbandaka, the WHO said. Six of those people have died, it added. The city sits on the Congo River, close to the border with the Republic of Congo.

Genetic sequencing of the virus by Congo's biomedical research laboratory showed the new outbreak is likely to have started as a "spillover event", a transmission from an infected animal, according to research published on virological.org, a molecular evolution and epidemiology forum. In a situation report, the WHO said 300 people in Mbandaka and the surrounding Equateur province had been vaccinated - a tool health workers used to control the outbreak in the east, which has not seen any new infections since April 27.

Mbandaka suffered a small Ebola outbreak in 2018 that killed 33 people. Health officials say vaccinations and swift containment efforts including mobile handwashing stations and a door-to-door education campaign kept it at bay. The new cases in Mbandaka mark the country's 11th major Ebola outbreak since the virus was discovered near northern Congo's Ebola River in 1976. It is Congo's third outbreak in two years of the virus which causes vomiting, diarrhoea and external bleeding.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

China sends team to Bangladesh to help combat coronavirus

China on Monday sent a 10-member team of medical experts to Bangladesh to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed 930 lives and infected 68,504 people. The Chinese doctors, mostly respiratory physicia...

IAF inducts indigenously developed pod ARPIT to evacuate critical patients from remote areas

The Indian Air Force on Monday inducted an indigenously designed and manufactured pod called ARPIT, which will be used for evacuation of critical patients suffering from infectious diseases like COVID-19 from isolated and remote areas. The ...

We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi: CM Kejriwal.

We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi CM Kejriwal....

With 347 new cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rises to 14,631; fatalities up by 24 to 1,039: Health official.

With 347 new cases, Ahmedabads COVID-19 tally rises to 14,631 fatalities up by 24 to 1,039 Health official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020