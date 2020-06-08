Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mask-wearing worshippers in temples as India reopens amid rise in coronavirus cases

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:49 IST
Mask-wearing worshippers in temples as India reopens amid rise in coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shopping malls and restaurants in India reopened on Monday and people wearing masks trickled into temples and mosques in an easing of the coronavirus lockdown despite a record single-day rise in infections. After imposing the lockdown in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is under pressure to fully restart the economy and get people back to work.

Strict guidelines have been issued for the opening up of public places and offices to prevent a further surge of infections in the world's second-most populous country. India's total number of coronavirus cases reached 256,611, the health ministry said, after a record one-day jump of 9,983 infections. Health experts say India's peak could still be weeks away, if not months. Deaths from COVID-19 stood at 7,135.

Delhi will not allow hotels to reopen because it said it might need to convert them into temporary hospitals if there is a big jump in cases. At Hindu temples in the capital and elsewhere in the country, worshippers wore masks, stood 6 feet (2 metres) part, and went through thermal scanners.

Harsh Vyas of an ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temple in the western city of Ahmedabad said access was strictly controlled. "We are allowing only a small number of devotees inside the temple at one time. We have drawn circles where they need to stand to ensure proper distancing of at least 6 feet," Vyas said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went into self-isolation at home after a bout of fever and throat pain, his party said. A coronavirus test is scheduled for Tuesday. "He has been a corona warrior, he has been at the frontline of this fight, we hope he recovers soon," said Raghav Chadha, a party legislator.

In Mumbai, a few offices opened and in the suburbs, there were long queues at bus stops as commuter trains have not yet opened.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM says COVID-19 cases expected to peak by end of July, August as tally rises to 105,637

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the coronavirus epidemic is expected to peak in Pakistan in the next two months, as the number of the COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 105,637. We already know that the virus will spread. T...

China sends team to Bangladesh to help combat coronavirus

China on Monday sent a 10-member team of medical experts to Bangladesh to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed 930 lives and infected 68,504 people. The Chinese doctors, mostly respiratory physicia...

IAF inducts indigenously developed pod ARPIT to evacuate critical patients from remote areas

The Indian Air Force on Monday inducted an indigenously designed and manufactured pod called ARPIT, which will be used for evacuation of critical patients suffering from infectious diseases like COVID-19 from isolated and remote areas. The ...

We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi: CM Kejriwal.

We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020