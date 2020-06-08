New Zealand became one of the first countries to return to pre-pandemic conditions after declaring it was free of the coronavirus and lifting all social and economic restrictions except border controls.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 7.05 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus globally and 404,090 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1358 GMT on Monday.

* The United Kingdom's coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europe's biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary told Reuters. * Early indications suggest there has been a "good level of compliance" with Britain's introduction of a 14-day quarantine for those arriving in the country.

* Norway's parliament has agreed to give additional tax breaks to the oil industry on top of those proposed by the minority government to spur investment and protect jobs. * Pupils returned to school in some areas of Spain and nightclubs opened in others in a further easing of the country's coronavirus lockdown.

* Moscow is lifting its months-long coronavirus lockdown, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. * German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition is speeding up the implementation of its giant stimulus package with a special cabinet meeting on Friday.

* Italy's Treasury set out plans for a new bond for retail investors only, whose proceeds will be entirely used to help the economy recover from the epidemic. * Poland will close 12 mines to stop the spread of the new coronavirus among miners.

AMERICAS * President Donald Trump's economic adviser said he was near certain that the administration and Congress would finalize another round of coronavirus aid next month.

* After three months of responding to a global pandemic, U.S. Federal Reserve officials have united around one point: lasting economic progress will be dictated by success in containing the spread of the coronavirus. * After removing cumulative numbers for how many people have died in Brazil of coronavirus from a national website, the government sowed further confusion and controversy by releasing two contradictory sets of infection and fatality figures.

* Mexico, which reported 3,484 new cases and 188 additional fatalities, remains at the highest level of contagion alert going into the second week of its phased return to normal. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China's local governments cannot ignore debt risks and take on more debt illegally because of the fiscal difficulties, a meeting chaired by finance minister Liu Kun said. * China challenged U.S. Senator Rick Scott to show evidence supporting his accusation that Beijing is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries.

* At least half of Singapore's newly discovered cases show no symptoms, reinforcing the city-state's decision to ease lockdown restrictions very gradually. * India reopened shopping malls and restaurants and people trickled into temples and mosques wearing masks even as the country reported a record number of infections in a single day.

* Authorities in Pakistan have stepped up enforcement of safety measures after a rise in the daily number of coronavirus infections pushed total cases above 100,000. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Children in South Africa began returning to classrooms as part of a gradual loosening of restrictions. * Uganda's central bank again cut its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points, taking it down to 7%, to support the east African nation's economy as it downgraded projected growth.

* The pandemic has stymied a nascent rebound in sales in Egypt's private cement industry, raising the possibility of plant closures, industry executives and analysts say. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stocks inched higher on Monday, adding to a 42% surge from their March lows, as a surprise jump in last week's U.S. employment data fuelled hopes of a quicker global economic recovery. * Japan's economy braced for its worst postwar slump even as first-quarter GDP contracted less than initially thought.

* Spain's economy could shrink by a record 16%-21.8% in the second quarter, before starting to recover in the second half of the year, the Bank of Spain said. * The Italian economy will contract by around 8.3% this year, national statistics bureau ISTAT said.

* The Bank of Slovenia expects the county's GDP to fall 6.5% in 2020 and then rise by 4.9% in 2021. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Anna Rzhevkina and Frances Kerry; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Nick Macfie)