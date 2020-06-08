Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgians return to bars and restaurants but not without virus fears

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:30 IST
Belgians return to bars and restaurants but not without virus fears
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sitting at the Roy d'Espagne terrace on the Grand Place in Brussels, Ian Panne enjoyed his first beer in a restaurant after Belgium eased almost 12 weeks of coronavirus lockdown.

"I would never have thought that having a beer on the Grand Place would be so emotional," Panne, a 48-year-old antiques dealer, told Reuters. Belgium allowed almost all businesses to reopen on Monday, including bars and restaurants, but social distancing measures must remain.

At the Roy d'Espagne restaurant, one table in two is left empty and customers have to scan a QR code for the menu. Waiters are protected by masks or plastic shields. That has not deterred 39-year-old Caroline Michils, who said the measures were for everyone's safety.

In contrast, Florence Vandenhoeck, 68, said the masks and the emptiness of the Grand Place, usually packed with tourists, were a frightening sight. Monday also marked the resumption of religious ceremonies such as masses. Up to 100 worshippers are allowed, with face masks, social distancing and sanitizer the norm.

"We have to think about a lot of things in terms of health security, but from a spiritual and human point of view it is a very beautiful moment," priest and spokesman for Belgium's episcopal conference Tommy Scholtes said. Belgium is set for three years of lost growth from the COVID-19 pandemic as the 2021-2022 recovery will fail to make up for a 9% decline forecast for this year, the central bank said on Monday.

Belgium has 59,348 cases of COVID-19 and 9,606 deaths.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 422 with 10 new cases

Eds Updating with fresh inputs Shimla, Jun 8 PTI&#160;Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 422. Una district reported seven cases, Solan two and Sirma...

Greaves Cotton faces growth challenges in conventional business, BS-VI transition to hit margins in near-term: Report

Growth challenges for Greaves Cotton persist in conventional business, while BS-VI transition cost will continue to affect margins in the near-term, Edelweiss Research said in a report. The city-based diversified engineering company had las...

Goa govt changes quarantine SOP for those entering state

The Goa government on Monday changed its standard operating procedure SOP for people entering the state amid the coronavirus outbreak by giving them the option of 14-day home quarantine without testing. Those who prefer to get tested at the...

Madhya Pradesh's hospital sealed after elderly patient tied to bed over non-payment of bill

A private hospital in Madhya Pradeshs Shajapur, where an 80-year-old patient was allegedly tied to a bed over non-payment of bills, has been sealed by authorities, a district official said on Monday. A case has been filed against the manage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020