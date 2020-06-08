Left Menu
Development News Edition

474 COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad, 3 deaths

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:00 IST
474 COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad, 3 deaths

A total of 474 people have tested positive for coronavirus, while three persons have died of the infection in the district so far, an official said on Monday. Since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown on March 25, a total of 11,837 sample were taken for COVID-19 testing, out of which 474 were found positive for the disease, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Only three persons have died of the disease in Ghaziabad, not nine as being reported, he said. The six other residents of the district died either in Delhi, Meerut or Noida. They were working there or had gone for treatment, Pandey said.

Four persons from the district were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut and they died there. One patient had died in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital of Delhi and another died at a private hospital in Noida, he added. Only three patients died in Ghaziabad, he reiterated.

Pandey said COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad are being treated in government hospitals as well as in temporary wards of primary health centres. The ESI hospital, located in Rajendra Nagar colony in Sahibabad, is also attending to the coronavirus positive persons. A total of 158 persons are currently undergoing treatment, while 307 patients have been discharged after being cured, he said.

Pandey said the three persons who died in the district were suffering either from diabetes or hypertension..

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada's total coronavirus cases at end-day on June 7 were 95,699, up from 95,057 earlier in the day; 7,800 deaths, up from 7,773

June 8 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AT END-DAY ON JUNE 7 WERE 95,699, UP FROM 95,057 EARLIER IN THE DAY 7,800 DEATHS, UP FROM 7,773 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA CANADA WILL FROM NOW ON ONLY REPORT TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AND DEA...

SWR manufactures 2,252 PPE Coveralls in less than two months

Contributing in the fight against coronavirus, the South Western Railway said it has manufactured 2,252 high quality Personal Protective Equipment PPE coveralls for medical and healthcare personnel. Aiding the medical fraternity by providin...

Calcutta HC bar association members decide not to attend physical hearing

The Calcutta High Court Bar Association on Monday decided that lawyers will not attend physical functioning of the high court scheduled to resume partially from June 11, claiming that it will jeopardise their safety in the COVID-19 scenario...

Diasorin to appeal Italian court ruling cancelling deal with hospital over COVID test

An Italian administrative court has cancelled a contract between diagnostics group Diasorin and a hospital in the northern region on Lombardy for the development of a coronavirus antibody test, a ruling seen by Reuters showed on Monday.Dias...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020