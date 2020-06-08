Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia considers limiting haj pilgrims amid COVID-19 fears

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:14 IST
Saudi Arabia considers limiting haj pilgrims amid COVID-19 fears
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia could drastically limit numbers at the annual haj pilgrimage to prevent a further outbreak of coronavirus after cases in the country topped 100,000, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. Some 2.5 million pilgrims visit the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long haj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. Official data show haj and the lesser, year-round umrah pilgrimage earn the kingdom about $12 billion a year.

Saudi Arabia asked Muslims in March to put haj plans on hold and suspended umrah until further notice. Two sources familiar with the matter said authorities are now considering allowing "only symbolic numbers" this year, with restrictions including a ban on older pilgrims and additional health checks.

With strict procedures, authorities think it may be possible to allow in up to 20% of each country's regular quota of pilgrims, another source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Some officials are still pushing for a cancellation of the haj, expected to start in late July, the three sources said.

The government media office and a spokesman for the haj and umrah ministry did not respond to requests for comment. Limiting or canceling haj will further pressure government finances hit by the plunge in oil prices and the pandemic. Analysts predict a severe economic contraction this year.

The kingdom halted international passenger flights in March, and on Friday it reimposed a curfew in Jeddah, where haj flights land, after a spike in infections in the city. In 2019, around 19 million pilgrims attended umrah while haj drew 2.6 million. An economic reform plan of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aims to increase umrah and haj capacity to 30 million pilgrims annually and generate 50 billion riyals ($13.32 billion) of revenues by 2030.

($1 = 3.7530 riyals)

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Desperate attempt to defeat process of grassroots democracy: Jitendra Singh on JK sarpanch's killing

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday condoled the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir and said it is a desperate attempt by anti-national elements to defeat the process of grassroots democracy in the Union Territor...

Italy reports 65 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 280 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 65 on Monday against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose to 280 from 197 on Sunday. The total death toll since the outbreak came ...

COVID-19: HRD ministry begins consultations on reopening schools, safety of students

The HRD ministry on Monday began consultation with states and other stakeholders on reopening of schools which have been closed since March due to COVID-19 pandemic. In the meeting chaired by Secretary School Education, Anita Karwal, the st...

BRIEF-Canada's total coronavirus cases at end-day on June 7 were 95,699, up from 95,057 earlier in the day; 7,800 deaths, up from 7,773

June 8 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AT END-DAY ON JUNE 7 WERE 95,699, UP FROM 95,057 EARLIER IN THE DAY 7,800 DEATHS, UP FROM 7,773 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA CANADA WILL FROM NOW ON ONLY REPORT TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AND DEA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020