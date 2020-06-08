Left Menu
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Navy test shows 60 percent of carrier crew have coronavirus antibodies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:26 IST
A U.S. Navy investigation into the spread of the coronavirus aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has found that about 60 percent of sailors tested had antibodies for the coronavirus, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday, suggesting a far higher infection rate than previously known.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that about 400 volunteers participated in the serology tests, lower than the 1,000 volunteers that were sought.

