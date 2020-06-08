Left Menu
Development News Edition

British scientists bypass drug giants to sell potential coronavirus vaccine

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:37 IST
British scientists bypass drug giants to sell potential coronavirus vaccine

A team of British scientists developing a coronavirus vaccine has set up a special company to distribute it if they are successful, rather than partnering with a big pharmaceutical company, to ensure access for the world's poorest.

The scientists from London's Imperial College hope to bring a low-cost vaccine to the world early next year via a social enterprise — a company that seeks to do good as well as making a profit. "Right now we think the focus should be on how to solve the problem rather than how to make money out of it," said Simon Hepworth, director of enterprise at Imperial.

"Social enterprise fits with our mission - applying scientific discoveries for the benefit of society," he said. There is intense pressure to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus, which has already cost hundreds of thousands of lives and millions of jobs globally, with about 100 candidates in development.

Some fear people in wealthier countries, where many of the vaccines and treatments are being developed, will receive them ahead of those in poorer countries. One of the forerunning vaccinations undergoing clinical trials by a team at Oxford University is already being manufactured by British drugmaker AstraZeneca, which has said it will distribute the vaccine at no profit during the pandemic.

Rather than partnering with one company, Imperial is looking to team up with multiple manufacturers, which could include major pharmaceutical companies. The social enterprise, called VacEquity Global Health (VGH), is backed by Imperial College and Hong Kong-based Morningside Ventures, which invests in companies that use innovative science for public good.

Imperial College is waiving royalties and will charge a "modest" amount for the vaccination, which was developed with funding from the British government and philanthropic organizations, to cover its costs. Human clinical trials for the vaccine begin next week, with the aim of distributing the vaccine next year, if it proves safe and effective.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

It's official: U.S. economy entered recession in February

The U.S. economy ended its longest expansion in history in February and entered recession as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the private economics research group that acts as the arbiter for determining U.S. business cycles said on Mo...

Assam breaches 2,800-mark in COVID-19 cases; 154 new patients

Assam crossed 2,800-mark in COVID-19 cases with 154 persons testing positive on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Sarma said in a tweet that the total number of cases in Assam reached 2,835 from 2,681 on S...

Bail set for former police officer in George Floyd case at $1-$1.25 mln-media

Bail for the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd, whose death ignited two weeks of protests, has been raised by 250,000 to 1.25 million, the Minnesota-based Star Tribune said on Monda...

Over half of people tested in Italian city of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies

A sample survey has shown that more than half the residents of the northern Italian city of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies, city health authorities said on Monday.Of 9,965 residents who had blood tests between April 23 and June 3, 57 of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020