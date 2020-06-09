Left Menu
Kenya to get additional Sh7.8 billion from EU for addressing socio-economic impact of Covid-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:39 IST
Kenya to get additional Sh7.8 billion from EU for addressing socio-economic impact of Covid-19
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@EuMordue)

Kenya is set to benefit from an additional Sh7.8 billion shillings from the European Union (EU) that will go towards addressing the socio-economic impact of Covid-19 in the country, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

The funding, which adds to an earlier Sh8.4 billion, will go towards helping Kenyans at risk of hunger and further strengthen State measures against the spread of the pandemic.

While making the announcement in a statement sent to newsrooms, EU Ambassador to Kenya, Simon Mordue noted that the funding indicates the EU's support to Kenya at a time when the virus has so far infected 2,862 people and killed another 85.

"The European Union stands with Kenya during this challenging period and we recognize the severe impact this crisis is having on people's lives. Through these support programs, we are making a real difference to local communities across the country as well as in Nairobi's informal settlements who are most affected by the outbreak," he said.

Ambassador, Mordue further noted that the support program was part of an overall 'Team Europe' response that has seen the EU and its member States working closely to support Kenya during the pandemic.

So far, the European Union has contributed more than Sh35 billion to the country's Covid-19 response measures, with other EU member States having contributed a further Sh3.3 billion for the same.

