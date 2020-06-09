Chhattisgarh records fifth COVID-19 death

A 24-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, becoming the state's fifth casualty in the pandemic, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased, a native of Durg district, was admitted to the nephrology ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment of pulmonary tuberculosis on June 2, a public relations officer from AIIMS said.

However, when her COVID-19 test report came out positive, the deceased was shifted to the COVID intensive care unit (ICU) on June 7 night, he said. "The woman suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest on Monday and could not be revived," he added.

With the latest death, the state has recorded five COVID-19 casualties so far, while the total number of cases stand at 1,197, a senior health official here said..