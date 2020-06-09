Left Menu
Romania's president aims to extend "state of alert" to fight coronavirus

Romania's current state of alert enforced on May 15 to fight the new coronavirus, must be extended by another 30 days until the middle of July, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday. Over the past 24 hours it recorded 145 new cases.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:13 IST
Romania's current state of alert enforced on May 15 to fight the new coronavirus, must be extended by another 30 days until the middle of July, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday. Iohannis ordered a strict lockdown in early March to rein in the outbreak and but replaced the state of emergency with a softer state of alert mode last month. The move must be approved by parliament to take full effect.

Romania has so far recorded 20,749 coronavirus cases of whom 14,910 recovered and 1,345 died. Over the past 24 hours it recorded 145 new cases.

