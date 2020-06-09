Source of infection not known in nearly half of new cases reported in Delhi: Jain

As coronavirus cases continue to mount in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the source of infection is "not known" in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported. Interacting with reporters, he also said that the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.

When asked if Delhi has reached community transmission level as far as coronavirus infection is concerned, he said declaration on this is made by the Centre. "Epidemiologically, community transmission is the third stage of the infection...In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, in nearly half of these cases, the source of infection is not known," he said.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told media persons that officials from the Centre have said that there is no community transmission of coronavirus in Delhi. The national capital recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874, authorities said.

The highest spike of 1,513 fresh cases was recorded on June 3. Asked about Lt Governor Anil Baijal overturning the Delhi government's order to reserve hospitals only for residents of Delhi, he said, "Cases are growing so fast every day, and existing hospital beds will soon get swamped, where will people of Delhi go then." Jain alleged that the orders were overturned by the LG "under pressure from the BJP".

He also claimed that the Delhi government had told the Centre to halt flight services much earlier, when coronavirus cases were beginning to be recorded in the country, "but those services were stopped 15 days later". Asked what measures are taken if the infection reaches community transmission level, the heath minister said, "Stress is then laid more on treatment, currently we are doing more rigours contact tracing to stop infection from spreading." On private hospitals situation, he said most of the facilities are already full to capacity but a large number of beds will be required in Delhi in coming weeks.

An order has been issued for constituting a District Core Team for containing the spread of COVID-19 infection in the four districts North West Delhi, Central Delhi, West Delhi and North Delhi, where high active cases and high surge of cases are being reported, the authorities said on Monday. Jain said on Monday had told reporters, the current doubling rate of coronavirus infection transmission here is 14 days and so the national capital as per that estimation will see over 56,000 cases by the end of next two weeks.