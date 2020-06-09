Seven more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar; tally rises to 132

Seven more people tested positive for coronavirus here on Tuesday, raising the tally in the district to 132, an official said. The fresh cases include four from Almaspur village and three from Kawal village, District Magistrate Selva Kumari Jayarajan said.

There are 64 active cases in the district, while 68 people have recovered, she said. All the seven persons who tested positive on Tuesday were already under home quarantine and they have been shifted to a COVID hospital in Begrajpur, Jayarajan said.