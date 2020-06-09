Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: COVID-19 death toll rises to 10, tally nears 700

A 40-year-old cancer patient died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the highly contagious respiratory disease in the district to 10, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:25 IST
Noida: COVID-19 death toll rises to 10, tally nears 700

A 40-year-old cancer patient died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the highly contagious respiratory disease in the district to 10, officials said. A resident of Noida's Sector 75, the man was suffering from lung cancer and the report of his COVID-19 test, which was conducted at a private laboratory, came back positive, the officials said.

"He was admitted to a private hospital where he died in the early hours of Tuesday. The cause of death was refractory shock with bilateral pneumonia with cardio respiratory failure," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The man was among the 38 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, he said.

"On Tuesday, 38 people were found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 691. A total 423 patients have recovered so far. There are 258 active cases now," the officer said. The fresh cases include 20 members of five families from Noida, Greater Noida, and Greater Noida (West), according to a statement.

The recovery rate of patients on Tuesday came down to 61.21 per cent from 64.77 per cent on Monday, according to official statistics. A 68-year-old man, a resident of Noida Sector 82, also died early on Tuesday morning. His death audit report, which will ascertain the cause of death and the circumstances leading to it, is pending, the statement said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Fleecing by hospitals: HC seeks info from TN govt on plaints

Chennai, June 9 PTI The Madras High Court, which took note of huge sums charged by hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, directed the Tamil Nadu government to furnish details of complaints received by it while impleading the Centre as responden...

Newspaper loses effort to get Epstein grand jury transcripts

A judge has ruled against a Florida newspapers effort to gain release of state grand jury transcripts involving the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier convicted of sex crimes and suspected of many more. The Palm Beach P...

NYC police officer charged with violently shoving protester

A New York City police officer who was caught on video violently shoving a woman to the ground during a recent protest over the death of George Floyd is facing criminal charges, Brooklyn prosecutors announced Tuesday. Officer Vincent DAndra...

Bombay Dyeing Q4 net profit down 96 pc at Rs 48.63 cr

New Delhi, June 9 PTI&#160;Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Co Ltd on Tuesday reported a 96.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 48.63 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,253...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020