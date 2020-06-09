C'garh: 14 new coronavirus patients, count reaches 1,211

Left Menu
Two staff of the AIIMS were among those who tested positive on Tuesday.While the state's COVID-19 count is now 1,211, number of active cases is 859 as 347 people have been discharged and five patients died, he said.

Fourteen more people, including two staff of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, taking the number of cases to 1,211, a health official said. Twelve coronavirus patients were also discharged from the AIIMS here following recovery, he said.

"Seven new cases were reported from Raipur district, three from Balodabazar, two from Rajnandgaon and one each from Janjgir-Champa and Bemetara districts," the official said. Two staff of the AIIMS were among those who tested positive on Tuesday.

While the state's COVID-19 count is now 1,211, number of active cases is 859 as 347 people have been discharged and five patients died, he said. At present, 2,38,874 people are in 19,846 quarantine centres while 53,530 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-1,211, new cases-14, deaths-five, discharged- 347, active cases-859, people tested so far-93,059..

