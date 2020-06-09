COVID-19: 8 deaths in 24 hours in Maha's Aurangabad

Left Menu
While six deaths were reported from Government Medical College and Hospital, two were from private facilities, he added."Of the six deaths in GMCH, four occurred on Tuesday and two on Monday. The two at the private hospitals took place on Tuesday," he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:50 IST
Eight people died of the coronavirus infection in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 116 so far, an official said on Tuesday. While six deaths were reported from Government Medical College and Hospital, two were from private facilities, he added.

"Of the six deaths in GMCH, four occurred on Tuesday and two on Monday. The two at the private hospitals took place on Tuesday," he said. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district reached 2,150 on Tuesday, as nine people tested positive for the virus.

