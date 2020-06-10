WHO officials: Coronavirus nears peak in Mexico, but risks remain

WHO officials: Coronavirus nears peak in Mexico, but risks remainReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-06-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 02:06 IST
The coronavirus pandemic in Mexico is advancing toward its peak level of infections but social distancing should continue until a vaccine is made available, World Health Organization officials said on Tuesday.
The officials, from both the World Health Organization (WHO) and its Americas' arm, PAHO, stressed during a webcast conference that more testing is needed in Mexico before further economic re-opening, and that street protests could cause a spike of new cases. Mexico, where total confirmed cases exceed 120,000 and the death toll stands at about 14,000, began a gradual re-opening of the economy at the start of June.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- World Health Organization
- Americas
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
'Roma' star Yalitza Aparicio pens article about racial discrimination in Mexico
Mexico registers 501 deaths from coronavirus in one day, biggest jump yet
Science News Roundup: SpaceX's first astronaut launch; skeletons at Mexico City airport construction site and more
Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site
Mexico walks back campaign against domestic violence after backlash