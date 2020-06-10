Sao Paulo shops to open, malls could follow on Thursday -mayor

Sao Paulo shops to open, malls could follow on Thursday -mayorReuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 03:44 IST
Sao Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas has decided to allow street shops and real estate brokers to resume business in a new phase of easing coronavirus pandemic restrictions in Brazil's largest city.
Shops will be able to open for four hours a day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Covas announced. The mayor hopes to open malls on Thursday pending agreement on the rules to protect customers.