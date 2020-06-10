Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Investors brace for market swings as Trump slips in election polls

Contributing to investors' election concerns are polls showing that Trump's standing among voters has eroded amid criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody.A Democratic victory could threaten policies championed by Trump and generally favored by Wall Street, including lower corporate tax rates and fewer regulations, analysts said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 03:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 03:56 IST
ANALYSIS-Investors brace for market swings as Trump slips in election polls

The U.S. presidential election is re-emerging as a potential risk to markets after a shift in polls that has seen President Donald Trump lose ground to Democrat Joe Biden. Concerns over election-fueled volatility have regained prominence in recent weeks, even as broader market swings have subsided and stocks have surged. Futures on the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge," show a visible bump in volatility expectations near the election.

Election-related risk captured in VIX futures has risen to about three times the levels seen ahead of the 2012 and 2016 elections based on the spread between September and October futures, according to Susquehanna Financial Group. VIX futures reflect volatility expectations for the month-long period after their expiration. Contributing to investors' election concerns are polls showing that Trump's standing among voters has eroded amid criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

A Democratic victory could threaten policies championed by Trump and generally favored by Wall Street, including lower corporate tax rates and fewer regulations, analysts said. "A potential victory by Joe Biden ... and to a greater extent, a 'Democratic sweep,' are generally considered more market-unfriendly outcomes," analysts at BofA Global Research said in a recent note to clients.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released June 2 showed that Biden's lead over Trump, a Republican, among registered voters expanded to 10 percentage points - the biggest margin since the former vice president became his party's presumptive nominee in early April. More than 55% of Americans said they disapproved of Trump's handling of the protests, a separate poll showed. The closely-watched betting site PredictIt put Biden 9 points ahead of Trump, compared with a 6-point lead for Trump a month ago.

"I don't believe we'll get to the election without a substantial spike in volatility," said James McDonald, chief executive of hedge fund Hercules Investments. McDonald expects election-related trades to ramp up in the weeks just before the Nov. 3 general election and plans to deploy options and futures strategies that take advantage of volatility spikes once the results come in.

The election-related concerns stand in contrast to a recent easing in broader market volatility: the VIX has fallen to its lowest levels since late February, while the S&P 500 has climbed 44% from its March 23 closing low. Taxes have been one major area of contrast between the two presidential contenders. Biden has criticized Trump's 2017 tax decreases and pledged to reverse some of those cuts, a move that could weigh on companies that had benefited from the legislation.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have estimated that Biden's tax reform, if enacted, would reduce earnings for S&P 500 companies by around $20 a share in 2021, to $150 a share. Netflix Inc, Visa Inc and Salesforce.com Inc are among the companies that have received a bigger than average benefit from the 2017 tax reform, the bank said.

A Trump win, on the other hand, could raise concerns over the continuation of a trade war between the U.S. and China that has periodically roiled markets over the last several years. Trump has already taken a harsher tone on China in recent weeks, a move some analysts believe is intended to shore up support among the president's voter base.

Financial and technology-related stocks have been particularly sensitive in the past to threats of increased regulation and restrictions on trade with China, and those sectors may again grow more volatile as the election approaches, said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 178 new cases, total count stands at 3,920

Telangana on Tuesday reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3920, said health department. With 8 more deaths, the death toll in the state now stands at 148.178 more COVID-19 cases and 8 de...

US Navy prepares to ban all displays of Confederate battle flags: Naval Operations Chief

Washington D.C. US, June 10 SputnikANI The US Navy is preparing an order to prohibit the flying of the Confederate battle flag from the 1861-65 Civil War on any of its ships, buildings, installations or aircraft, Chief of Naval Operations A...

Mavericks' Cuban: Must confront privilege to address racism

Mark Cuban called on people of all races to engage in uncomfortable conversations to move forward collectively in a conversation about racism and social justice at an event outside of American Airlines Center on Tuesday. The Courageous Conv...

WRAPUP 6-George Floyd hailed as 'cornerstone of a movement' at funeral, family calls for justice

George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white police officer roused worldwide protests against racial injustice, was memorialized at his funeral on Wednesday as an ordinary brother transformed by fate into the cornerstone ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020