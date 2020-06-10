Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil restores detailed COVID-19 data after Supreme Court ruling

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro said the World Health Organization had lost credibility in its handling of the pandemic and that Brazil could pull out of the international body.Sao Paulo's health department reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for one day, just as the country's most populous state was starting to reopen its economy and relax some social distancing rules.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 04:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 04:53 IST
Brazil restores detailed COVID-19 data after Supreme Court ruling

Brazil on Tuesday restored detailed COVID-19 data to its official national website following controversy over the removal of cumulative totals and a ruling by a Supreme Court justice that the full set of information be reinstated. The move came after days of mounting pressure from across the political spectrum and allegations the government was trying to mask the severity of the outbreak, now the world's second-largest.

The official website https://covid.saude.gov.br/ https://covid.saude.gov.br/, reverted to showing cumulative totals of deaths and infections - as well as breakdowns by state - as it had done until last week. On Tuesday evening the latest daily numbers were uploaded to the site. They showed 32,091 new infections of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours for a cumulative total of 739,503 cases, and 1,272 new deaths, bringing the toll to 38,406 dead, the third highest after the United States and Britain.

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has consistently sought to play down the severity of the coronavirus, dismissing it as a "little flu" and urging governors to reverse lockdown measures battering the country's economy. On Tuesday, Bolsonaro said the World Health Organization had lost credibility in its handling of the pandemic and that Brazil could pull out of the international body.

Sao Paulo's health department reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for one day, just as the country's most populous state was starting to reopen its economy and relax some social distancing rules. Despite the deaths, the mayor of Sao Paulo, the state capital, said shops could resume business for four hours a day as of Wednesday and malls could open again on Thursday pending agreement on conditions to protect shoppers.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, also started to ease quarantine rules, including by allowing soccer games without spectators. But a judge on Monday ordered the resumption of quarantine measures, allowing only essential services to operate due to the state's surging death toll of over 7,000 fatalities. Over the weekend, the health ministry abruptly removed cumulative totals of coronavirus cases and deaths. Last week, it also had delayed the release of the numbers until late in the evening, past the broadcast time of Brazil's main news program.

Health experts had feared that by not publishing accumulated totals and releasing only deaths that occurred in the past 24 hours, cases in which someone tested positive for the coronavirus days after their death could disappear from public view. In Brazil, where testing has been haphazard, such cases are common.

Supreme Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in a statement on the court's website that the health ministry must "fully re-establish the daily dissemination of epidemiological data on the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the agency's website." Moraes said the government's action had made it "impossible" to monitor the spread of the virus and implement appropriate control and prevention policies.

Acting Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, speaking at a cabinet meeting broadcast on TV, said there had never been any intention of manipulating the numbers.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Michael Jordan and crew land 442.3-pound fish

Michael Jordan tried his hand at becoming a two-sport athlete when he left basketball for an unsuccessful crack at baseball in the 1990s. Perhaps his second sport should have been fishing.Jordan and his fishing crew aboard his boat, the Cat...

U.S. Senate Republicans plan their own police reform effort

U.S. Senate Republicans said on Tuesday they were working on their own legislation to address police reform and racial injustice as the Democratic-led House of Representatives moved toward a vote this month on its sweeping reform bill. Repu...

Republican senators push FCC to act on Trump social media order

Four Republican U.S. senators on Tuesday urged the Federal Communications Commission FCC to review whether to revise liability protections for internet companies after President Donald Trump urged action. Trump said last month he wants to r...

Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester

President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy over his hard-line law and order push Tuesday by peddling yet another unfounded conspiracy theory, this time trying to raise suspicions about a 75-year-old protester who was hospitalised afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020