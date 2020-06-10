Soccer-Man Utd cancel friendly after Stoke boss tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Manchester United's friendly against Stoke City was cancelled at the last minute on Tuesday after the Championship club's manager Michael O'Neill tested positive for COVID-19. Stoke had arrived at United's training ground for the game when they were informed of O'Neill's positive test.

Manchester United's friendly against Stoke City was cancelled at the last minute on Tuesday after the Championship club's manager Michael O'Neill tested positive for COVID-19. Stoke had arrived at United's training ground for the game when they were informed of O'Neill's positive test. The Northern Irishman had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing, Stoke said in a statement.

"Stoke can confirm that manager O'Neill has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8)," said Stoke, who play in the second tier of English football. "He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players."

Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic but the Premier League is set to restart on June 17, with the Championship following suit three days later. United are fifth in the top flight, three points behind Chelsea, and will resume their campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on June 19.

