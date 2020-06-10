Soccer-Everton players accept wage deferrals to help soften COVID-19 blow
Everton's first team players have agreed to defer up to 50% of their wages for the next three months to help mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the English Premier League club's chief executive said on Tuesday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti, his support staff and board members had accepted pay cuts and deferrals of up to 30% back in March.
"This remarkable show of unity has enabled the club to maintain the salaries of all ... full and part-time employees and ... directly engaged matchday and non-matchday casual staff," Denise Barrett-Baxendale said in a statement. The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic and several clubs have announced wage deferrals.
Everton are 12th in the league and will resume their campaign against Liverpool on June 21.
