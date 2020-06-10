Left Menu
Development News Edition

Temasek-backed Tychan to start human trials next week for COVID-19 treatment

Singapore's Tychan, a biotechnology firm backed by state investor Temasek Holdings, said it will begin human clinical trials next week for a potential monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.The first phase of the trial to be conducted on 23 healthy volunteers will take about six weeks to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TY027 - a monoclonal antibody that specifically targets SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 11:38 IST
Temasek-backed Tychan to start human trials next week for COVID-19 treatment

Singapore's Tychan, a biotechnology firm backed by state investor Temasek Holdings, said it will begin human clinical trials next week for a potential monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The first phase of the trial to be conducted on 23 healthy volunteers will take about six weeks to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TY027 - a monoclonal antibody that specifically targets SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Antibodies are generated in the body to fight off infection. Monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies and can be isolated and manufactured in large quantities to treat diseases in patients.

Many scientists and researchers believe antibody-based therapies hold great promise for treating people already infected with the disease. "We will continue with the fast pace of development as we are conscious that a day saved is a day less of misery," said Teo Ming Kian, chairman of Tychan. He added that the company reached human trials in four months, when it would usually take 12-18 months.

TY027 is being explored for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 to slow the progression of the disease and accelerate recovery, as well as for its potential to provide temporary protection against infection with SARS-CoV-2. After passing key milestones in the first phase trial, Tychan will seek approval from the Singapore regulator to expand TY027 to a larger population of COVID-19 volunteer patients to establish its efficacy. Temasek Holdings is the founding investor of Tychan, which has previously developed therapeutic treatments for zika and yellow fever.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram class-12 board exams 2020 to resume on July 1

The Mizoram government has once again postponed class-12 board examinations suspended midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to conduct it from July 1, an official said. The examinations of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certifica...

U.S. says consulate in China's Wuhan to reopen in near future

The United States will soon resume operations at its consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began late last year, the U.S. Embassy said on Wednesday. U.S. ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, intends to...

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan pick India-Afghanistan combined XI

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Tuesday picked a combined India-Aghanistan XI. Indian cricketers dominated the side as only three Afghan players featured in the team.The two spinners were doing a live s...

HBO Max temporarily pulls Civil War epic 'Gone With the Wind'

Considered a Hollywood classic, Civil War epic Gone With the Wind, has been temporarily removed by streaming platform HBO Max from its library. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes as media companies reappraise content...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020