Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's AnGes speeds towards 2021 rollout in coronavirus 'vaccine war'

Japanese biotech AnGes Inc expects its coronavirus vaccine to be ready as early as the first half of 2021, if it can overcome supply chain and production hurdles, the company's founder said.The Osaka-based firm had a headstart in the potential COVID-19 vaccine development by repurposing its hypertension vaccine that had already passed through high safety and regulatory standards and other hurdles.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:37 IST
Japan's AnGes speeds towards 2021 rollout in coronavirus 'vaccine war'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese biotech AnGes Inc expects its coronavirus vaccine to be ready as early as the first half of 2021 if it can overcome supply chain and production hurdles, the company's founder said.

The Osaka-based firm had a headstart in the potential COVID-19 vaccine development by repurposing its hypertension vaccine that had already passed through high safety and regulatory standards and other hurdles. Ryuichi Morishita told Reuters that Japan's health ministry and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency "already had strong confidence in our product" because of that experience.

The comments come as Japan's government has earmarked $1.3 billion in its latest budget for vaccine production as it seeks to put the coronavirus vaccine into use and hopes to host a delayed Tokyo Olympics next year. Drugmakers around the world are scrambling to develop treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly infectious new coronavirus which has so far killed more than 400,000 people worldwide.

There are 10 vaccines in clinical trials and dozens more in preclinical evaluation, according to the World Health Organization, but mass production and allocation remain significant challenges. Morishita also warned that shortages in everything from drug compounds to glass vials, as hundreds of institutes and companies carry out research simultaneously, have emerged in what he calls a "vaccine war" and could complicate production.

AnGes's candidate is one of Japan's best hopes at a coronavirus vaccine, as development is further along than some being produced by other firms such as Shionogi & Co and Daiichi Sankyo Co. The AnGes candidate is a plasmid DNA vaccine that disables the connection between the protein spikes of the coronavirus and receptors in human cells.

Early results from tests in mice show increased antibody production, and tests in 30 human volunteers are due to begin in July, with the first results expected in September. By contrast, other candidates such as U.S. firm Moderna Inc's vaccine are based on messenger RNA (mRNA) that instructs human cells to make specific coronavirus proteins that produce an immune response. Other varieties are based on inactivated forms of the virus.

Morishita, who launched AnGes 20 years ago out of Osaka University, has seen the company's market valuation surged more than fivefold to $2.4 billion since it announced its coronavirus campaign in March. "The future of COVID-19 is very mysterious," said Morishita, adding that any vaccine would likely need constant tweaking as the virus mutates and returns.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises as dollar falls, headwinds persist

Sterling rose against the weaker dollar and stayed flat versus the euro on Wednesday as Brexit uncertainty, the prospect of negative interest rates and Britains large coronavirus death toll still weighed on the currency.A gauge of sterling ...

AfDB approves $1.2M grant to finance study for Ethiopia-Sudan railway line

The African Development Banks www.AfDB.org Board of Directors has approved a 1.2 million grant to Ethiopias government to finance a feasibility study for the construction of a standard-gauge railway SGR link between Ethiopia and neighbourin...

Microsoft's venture fund opens office in India, to focus on B2B startups

Microsofts venture fund M12 on Wednesday set up an office in India to pursue investment opportunities focusing on B2B software startups. It will invest in sectors of applied artificial intelligence, business applications, infrastructure, se...

Anti-inflammatory and cancer drugs tested in UK as possible COVID-19 therapy

Two drugs used to treat inflammatory diseases and cancer are being tested as potential therapies for patients with COVID-19, the Universities of Birmingham and Oxford announced on Wednesday. Severe cases of COVID-19 are believed to be trigg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020