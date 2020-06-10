Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infectionsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:20 IST
Indonesia reported on Wednesday its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases for a second successive day, with 1,241 new infections, taking its total to 34,316.
There were 36 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 1,959, according to health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.
There are 12,129 patients who have recovered, he said. Data from Indonesia's COVID-19 task force shows at least 287,470 people have been tested.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- Achmad Yurianto
- COVID
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Volunteer army in Indonesia helps fight coronavirus with data, web
Soldiers, police enforce Indonesia's "new normal" coronavirus restrictions
Indonesia reports 415 new coronavirus cases, 27 new deaths
Volunteer army in Indonesia helps fight coronavirus with data, web
Reliance Power wins lawsuit in Indonesian court challenging validity of Singapore arbitration award