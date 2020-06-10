Pregnant woman tests COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya; count rises to 44

A pregnant woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state's tally to 44, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, who is in an advanced stage of pregnancy, had recently returned to the state from Delhi along with her husband and both were placed under institutional quarantine, a senior health official told PTI.

She was admitted to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here on Tuesday night and she tested positive for the deadly virus, he said. "One high risk contact of a positive patient has tested positive for COVID19 in Shillong. Person is under medical supervision," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted.

Of the 44 cases, 30 are active while 13 persons have recovered and one has died, he added. Meanwhile, a village in Ri-Bhoi district, where a 72- year-old man had tested positive for COVID-19, has been declared a containment zone, Director of Health Services, Aman War, said.

Thirteen persons from the village and 16 others in East Khasi Hills district are considered as high-risk contacts of the elderly COVID-19 patient, he added..