AYUSH Ministry to organize daily telecast of Common Yoga Protocol on DD Bharati

The Ministry of AYUSH in association with Prasar Bharati is organizing a daily telecast of the Common Yoga Protocol on DD Bharati from the11th of June 2020. The CYP sessions will be telecasted daily in the morning from 08:00 a.m. to 08:30 a.m. The sessions will also be simultaneously available on the social media handles of the Ministry. This half an hour session will cover all the major aspects of the Common Yoga Protocol.

This telecast is being organized with an objective to familiarize the masses with the Common Yoga Protocol by providing them with an audio-visual demonstration of the same through the distance mode. Prior acquaintance with the Common Yoga Protocol will help the people to be fully prepared and ready for active participation in IDY 2020.

The CYP sessions on the television can be used by the masses as a reference source for learning different aspects of Yoga and reap the benefits through daily Yoga practice.

Every year, the 21st of June is celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). This year, the IDY arrives in the middle of a health emergency. Yoga is especially relevant in this situation since its practice leads to both physical and mental wellbeing. Of particular importance in these difficult times are the following two proven benefits which the public can gain from Yoga:

a) Positive impact on general health and immunity enhancement,

b) Its globally accepted role as a stress buster.

In previous years, IDY was perceived as a celebration of India's culture and tradition. This year, in these special circumstances, it will be a search for good health and peace of mind. Hence the focus this year will be on doing Yoga at home on Yoga Day, i.e., on 21st June 2020. The Ministry of AYUSH would be making available various resources in the electronic, digital and other media to facilitate people to learn Yoga using them. Numerous online resources are already made available by the Ministry on the Yoga Portal and its social media handles. As in the previous years, the harmonious mass practice of Yoga of IDY 2020 will take place on the 21st of June 2020 at 07:00 a.m., however, people will join the same from their respective homes. It is also expected that adherents, practitioners and followers of Yoga will also join the digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at this time with their Yoga demonstration (which will be based on Common Yoga Protocol, as in previous years) in a spirit of harmony.

Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) has been at the heart of IDY since the beginning. CYP was developed by a group of leading Yoga gurus and experts and it includes safe practices to improve physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health of the population. It is one of the most popular Yoga programmes across the world and is widely performed every year on the International Day of Yoga. It is designed to be easily adoptable by the majority of the people irrespective of age and gender and can be learnt through simple training sessions and online classes (Individuals facing health issues are advised to consult a physician before taking up yoga practice).

