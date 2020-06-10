Left Menu
Development News Edition

AYUSH Ministry to organize daily telecast of Common Yoga Protocol on DD Bharati

This telecast is being organized with an objective to familiarize the masses with the Common Yoga Protocol by providing them with an audio-visual demonstration of the same through the distance mode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:21 IST
AYUSH Ministry to organize daily telecast of Common Yoga Protocol on DD Bharati
The CYP sessions on the television can be used by the masses as a reference source for learning different aspects of Yoga and reap the benefits through daily Yoga practice. Image Credit: Twitter(@moayush)

The Ministry of AYUSH in association with Prasar Bharati is organizing a daily telecast of the Common Yoga Protocol on DD Bharati from the11th of June 2020. The CYP sessions will be telecasted daily in the morning from 08:00 a.m. to 08:30 a.m. The sessions will also be simultaneously available on the social media handles of the Ministry. This half an hour session will cover all the major aspects of the Common Yoga Protocol.

This telecast is being organized with an objective to familiarize the masses with the Common Yoga Protocol by providing them with an audio-visual demonstration of the same through the distance mode. Prior acquaintance with the Common Yoga Protocol will help the people to be fully prepared and ready for active participation in IDY 2020.

The CYP sessions on the television can be used by the masses as a reference source for learning different aspects of Yoga and reap the benefits through daily Yoga practice.

Every year, the 21st of June is celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). This year, the IDY arrives in the middle of a health emergency. Yoga is especially relevant in this situation since its practice leads to both physical and mental wellbeing. Of particular importance in these difficult times are the following two proven benefits which the public can gain from Yoga:

a) Positive impact on general health and immunity enhancement,

b) Its globally accepted role as a stress buster.

In previous years, IDY was perceived as a celebration of India's culture and tradition. This year, in these special circumstances, it will be a search for good health and peace of mind. Hence the focus this year will be on doing Yoga at home on Yoga Day, i.e., on 21st June 2020. The Ministry of AYUSH would be making available various resources in the electronic, digital and other media to facilitate people to learn Yoga using them. Numerous online resources are already made available by the Ministry on the Yoga Portal and its social media handles. As in the previous years, the harmonious mass practice of Yoga of IDY 2020 will take place on the 21st of June 2020 at 07:00 a.m., however, people will join the same from their respective homes. It is also expected that adherents, practitioners and followers of Yoga will also join the digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at this time with their Yoga demonstration (which will be based on Common Yoga Protocol, as in previous years) in a spirit of harmony.

Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) has been at the heart of IDY since the beginning. CYP was developed by a group of leading Yoga gurus and experts and it includes safe practices to improve physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health of the population. It is one of the most popular Yoga programmes across the world and is widely performed every year on the International Day of Yoga. It is designed to be easily adoptable by the majority of the people irrespective of age and gender and can be learnt through simple training sessions and online classes (Individuals facing health issues are advised to consult a physician before taking up yoga practice).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

African Development Bank VP resigns, says unrelated to whistleblower probe

The African Development Banks vice president for agriculture, human and social development, Jennifer Blanke, will step down from her post next month, the bank said on Wednesday.A statement quoted Blanke, who joined the bank in 2017, as sayi...

SC Judges’ panel not in favour of resumption regular courtroom hearings, to review in June end

A committee of seven Supreme Court judges did not agree to the demands of bar bodies including SCBA to resume regular courtroom hearings for the time being and would review the functioning of the Supreme Court at the end of June keeping in ...

Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic

Starbucks expects to lose more than 3 billion in revenue in its fiscal third quarter due to the new coronavirus, but said the disruption to its business should subside through the rest of the year. The Starbucks brand is resilient, customer...

Bid to poach MLAs, destabilise Rajasthan govt: Chief whip

The Rajasthan governments chief whip on Wednesday said attempts are being made to destabilise the state government even as Congress MLAs were taken to a luxury resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Alleging a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020