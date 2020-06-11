Left Menu
Noida: 16 new COVID-19 cases take infection tally to 707

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:02 IST
Sixteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 707, officials said. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old woman, a resident of Noida Sector 15, died on Wednesday morning.

“She died of multiple organ failure. Her death audit is pending (which will ascertain if she was COVID-19 positive),” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. She was a kidney patient and on dialysis support for a long time. "On Wednesday, 16 people were found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 707. Also, 54 patients were discharged, while a total 477 patients have recovered so far. There are 220 active cases now," the officer said.

Among the new patients, six were aged 50 or above while two were below 30 and remaining between 30 and 50, according to an official statement. Of the patients discharged, 20 each were admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and Noida Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), it said. Nine were at the Kailash Hospital and five at the Sharda Hospital, both private facilities in Greater Noida, the statement added.

The recovery rate of patients on Wednesday improved to 67.46 per cent from 61.21 per cent on Tuesday and 64.77 per cent on Monday, according to official statistics..

