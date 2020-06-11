Left Menu
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to scrap the two-metre (6.56-ft) distancing rule by September for schools to reopen fully for the start of the new school year, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Here are what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Risk factors

Diabetes, high body temperature, low oxygen saturation, and pre-existing cardiac injury are some risk factors for severe COVID-19, South Korean doctors have found in a paper published by the Journal of Korean Medical Science on June 2. The team of doctors observed 110 coronavirus patients at a hospital in Daegu, the epicenter of South Korea's outbreak, from Feb. 19 to April 15, of whom 23 developed severe COVID-19. The patients with at least three of the four prognostic conditions developed severe conditions, said Ahn June-hong, professor of internal medicine.

(For an interactive graphic tracking the spread of coronavirus globally, open https://tmsnrt.rs/35blPE8 in an external browser) Scrapping 2m distancing?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to scrap the two-meter (6.56-ft) distancing rule by September for schools to reopen fully for the start of the new school year, the Telegraph newspaper reported. Johnson has indicated to ministers that he is prepared to change the rule within weeks, the newspaper reported.

Coachella canceled The 2020 editions of the Coachella music festival and its country music counterpart Stagecoach has been canceled due to concerns over a possible autumn resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Riverside County health officials said late on Wednesday.

Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world that brings half a million fans to an open-air site in Indio, east of Los Angeles, and Stagecoach were initially scheduled for April but were rescheduled for October. Helping the kids be alright

Heightened post-lockdown anxiety has led to unprecedented measures by schools and local governments to focus on student mental health in China, including by adjusting lesson plans so that students feel less academic pressure. The city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus in China, Hainan province, and Shanghai are among local governments providing new "life education" classes aimed at helping students deal with stress and grief.

"The purpose was to make students aware that feeling stressed is natural, and that how you deal with that stress can lead to different outcomes," said a teacher of an exercise carried out during one such class.

