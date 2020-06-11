Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Indian bank employees are demanding better cleanliness at lenders' branches and more flexibility in staff work schedules following the death of at least 11 bankers and bank employees in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) — an umbrella body of nine unions representing nearly 900,000 employees of all types of banks in India — asked for better safety standards last week in a letter to the finance ministry and several banks, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:11 IST
Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Indian bank employees are demanding better cleanliness at lenders' branches and more flexibility in staff work schedules following the death of at least 11 bankers and bank employees in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) — an umbrella body of nine unions representing nearly 900,000 employees of all types of banks in India — asked for better safety standards last week in a letter to the finance ministry and several banks, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. "Employees are in panic mode," said Devidas Tuljapurkar, convener of the UFBU's chapter in the hard-hit western state of Maharashtra that is home to financial capital Mumbai.

The letter, which said at least 11 bank staff have died from the virus, asked that certain employees who want to, should be allowed to work from home and is demanding government insurance cover for those who do venture out. At least 100 bankers have been affected by the virus, according to a union source and a banking source.

UFBU's Tuljapurkar said it was not possible to know how the bank employees got infected, but said crowded public transport and contact with customers were prime suspects. Some bankers said they are being asked to clock in extra hours due to government pressure to sanction loans amid an economic slowdown aggravated by the pandemic.

The Finance Ministry and the Indian Banks' Association, an industry body representing lenders, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Overall, India has so far reported more than 280,000 cases with over 8,000 deaths, caused by the virus.

Over a dozen executives at state-run banks, which dominate the Indian banking landscape, said they were not hopeful about their demands. "The only thing that has changed with this pandemic is that every communication from the bank and superiors now ends with 'Stay healthy and stay safe,' but on the ground level there are no changes," said a banker in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

($1 = 75.8030 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath asks for special emphasis on health services in 10 districts of UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to give special emphasis to health services in 10 districts of the state and said steps should be taken on priority to improve these facilities, if needed. In a mee...

Navy ship brings back 233 stranded Indians from Iran

Under the Indian Navys Samudra Setu operation, naval ship INS Shardul on Thursday brought back 233 Indians to Gujarat from Iran, where they were stranded due to travel restrictions in view of the coronavirus -induced lockdown. The ship set ...

'This Is Us' writer Jas Waters dead

Television writer Jas Waters, who worked on the hit NBC family drama This Is Us, has died at the age of 39. The news of her death was confirmed by the This Is Us writers on their official Twitter account Wednesday.The entire ThisIsUs family...

Maha CM urged to convene meeting to finalise names for Council

The Congress and NCP in Maharashtra have urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold a meeting of the three ruling parties at the earliest to finalise the names of 12 members for their nomination to the Legislative Council. The parties sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020