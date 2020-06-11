Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's 'Generation COVID' faces bleak future with jobs scarce

But there have barely been any since the crisis struck," Fillon said, as she scoured online job ads on a park bench in Nantes, in the west of the country."When I saw the coronavirus numbers and the borders closed, I wondered 'will a hotel need me next year?'." France was already one of the worst places in Europe to be a young job-seeker because of a rigid labour market and resulting shortage of long-term contracts.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:12 IST
France's 'Generation COVID' faces bleak future with jobs scarce

In September, Eugenie Fillon should begin a two-year master's degree in luxury hotel management that combines academic studies with a salaried apprenticeship. The problem: during the worst economic downturn in decades, hotels in France aren't hiring.

If the 22-year-old fails to secure a placement, not only will she be deprived of a starting income and on-the-job experience. She will also be on the hook for fees worth 18,000 euros. "Normally there are job offers out there. But there have barely been any since the crisis struck," Fillon said, as she scoured online job ads on a park bench in Nantes, in the west of the country.

"When I saw the coronavirus numbers and the borders closed, I wondered 'will a hotel need me next year?'." France was already one of the worst places in Europe to be a young job-seeker because of a rigid labour market and resulting shortage of long-term contracts. When the coronavirus hit, finding employment, even as an apprentice, became tougher.

Fillon is not alone. Some 800,000 youngsters in France will enter the labour market this summer, just as the euro zone's second largest economy is forecast to shrink by 11 percent. France has struggled to provide enough long-term jobs for its young. The youth unemployment rate sat above 20% in the fourth quarter of 2019, the fourth highest in Europe behind Greece, Spain, and Italy, according to the OECD.

Onerous labour laws mean businesses typically prefer to give youngsters short-term contracts that offer scant job security. But President Emmanuel Macron has pushed through reforms to liberalise France's highly regulated job market and incentivise the hiring of apprentices.

Unemployment was falling before the crisis - even if it was still roughly double the rate in Britain and Germany - and long-term contracts were on the rise. So too apprenticeships, up 17% year-on-year in 2019. "This crisis has shown the fragility (of the reform gains)," said Mathieu Plane, an economist at the publicly funded French Economic Observatory (OFCE).

"WORST POSSIBLE TIME" In France, young employees and job-seekers are suffering a double hit, Plane said. They were typically the first to be jettisoned by companies in times of recession and have an outsized presence in the ailing tourism and hospitality sectors.

The government might have to think about state-subsidised jobs for 15 to 24-year-olds if hiring in the private sector remained low for several years, he added. Armelle Bahrouni, 23, quit her Paris bar job in February, a month before France went into lockdown, because she wanted to find a hospitality role with a view to one day running a bar.

Four months later, bars and restaurants in Paris can only offer outdoor seating. Many remain closed and Bahrouni is out of work. "The longest time I've done nothing with my life before this was two months. And even then I did temping jobs," Bahrouni said.

Macron's government will in the days ahead hold talks with trade unions and employer groups over how to create jobs for youngsters during the depression. The need is pressing. The labour ministry anticipates that as many as 320,000 young people will join queues at job-seeker centres. Youth unemployment may hit 30%, it forecasts.

"I entered the job market at the worst possible time," said 23-year-old Louis Lhomme, who this summer received a master's in urban planning from Paris' Sciences Po, which for more than a century has been educating France's decision-makers. Lhomme said he had opted for enrolling in a second master's degree rather than settling for an imperfect job - an option few can afford.

"That will shield me from the worst of the crisis."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat Mission: Vistara to operate 2 repatriation flights on Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route

Vistara will operate two repatriation flights -- one each on June 14 and June 15 -- on the Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians, the airline said on Thursday. In an e-mail to travel ...

World's reliance on China for sourcing goods to reduce,presents opportunity for India:Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the worlds dependency on China as the single sourcing market will reduce in the post-coronavirus future, which presents an opportunity for India. Speaking at the USD 110-billion groups ...

Aaditya thanks cabinet for change in Environment Ministry name

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that changing the name of the Environment Ministry to Environment and Climate Change Ministry will help in playing an active role in climate change mitigation. Thackeray, ...

COVID-19 accelerated pre-existing geo-political trends: Singapore Minister

Singapores Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Thursday that the city-state can no longer assume that open markets and globalization are part of the natural order of things after COVID-19 sped up pre-existing geopolitical trends. COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020