With COVID-19 cases reported from some of its departments, the Delhi government on Thursday issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribing elderly employees and pregnant women to be kept off frontline duties to ensure they are not exposed to any risk.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:30 IST
Delhi govt issues SOPs for its offices to prevent spread of coronavirus

With COVID-19 cases reported from some of its departments, the Delhi government on Thursday issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribing elderly employees and pregnant women to be kept off frontline duties to ensure they are not exposed to any risk. The government has also suggested that issuance of visitors' passes must be suspended while keeping office buildings and vehicles sanitised to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) released the SOPs focusing on sanitisation and maintaining social distancing by all departments, offices, civic bodies and agencies of the government. The SOPs include generic preventive measures to be followed at all times like maintaining 6 feet social distance by employees, regular sanitisation of vehicles and frequently touched things like door knobs, lift buttons, washroom fixtures, hand rails and such other items.

The SOPs of DDMA is in line with the detailed protocol of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Delhi government officials said. According to the SOPs only asymptomatic staff is allowed to come to office while those above 65 years of age, pregnant women and with mild symptoms of COVID-19 have been advised to work from home. The entry will be manned by personnel to ensure thermal screening and sanitisation of hands through dispensers at each premises. The employees will have to wear face masks at all times and maintain social distancing in cafeteria while meetings through video conferencing would be encouraged. In case of detection of a coronavirus positive case in an office, the health authorities will be immediately informed and risk assessment will be undertaken.

“Risk assessment shall be undertaken by the designated public health authority and accordingly further advice shall be made regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection,” the SOPs said. If one or two cases of infection are reported, disinfection will be limited to the areas of the office visited by the affected employees in last two days. The entire office building will be closed and sanitised if more than two positive cases are reported, it added..

