Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally mounts to 1,655 with 93 new cases

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,655 on Thursday with 93 more people testing positive for the infection, according to a state health department bulletin.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:35 IST
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,655 on Thursday with 93 more people testing positive for the infection, according to a state health department bulletin. Among the fresh cases, 33 were reported from Tehri, 29 from Dehradun, 16 from Haridwar, six from Rudraprayag, four Udham Singh Nagar, three from Chamoli and one each from Pauri and Uttarkashi, it said

The new patients have a travel history to Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, the bulletin stated

So far, 886 patients have been discharged following recovery while 16 people have died. Seven patients have migrated out of the state and there are 746 active cases, it said.

