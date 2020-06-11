Soccer-Romanian match postponed due to coronavirus case

The Romanian league match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste was postponed after a Dinamo official tested positive for novel coronavirus, the domestic professional league (LPF) said on Thursday. It is the first coronavirus case reported in Romanian football. As of Thursday, the Black Sea state had 21,182 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,369 people have died.

Dinamo's game against Chindia was scheduled to take place on Saturday as part of the playoffs between the bottom eight teams in the top flight, which follow 26 rounds during the regular season. The LPF said 18-times champions Dinamo's matches would be postponed until the epidemiological investigation is completed, adding that it was necessary to maintain the anonymity of the person who tested positive for legal reasons.

Romania’s top division's season will restart on Friday after the football federation suspended all soccer in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.