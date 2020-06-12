Aurangabad COVID-19 tally up to 2430 with 155 new cases; 7 die

The tally of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad in Maharashtra rose to 2,430 on Thursday with the detection of 155 new infections, while seven more patients succumbed to the disease, a district official said. The total number of COVID-19 increased to 2,430 in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra after 155 fresh infections were reported till Thursday, he said.

Seven fresh deaths were reported in Aurangabad district, taking the toll to 128, the official said. The count of recovered patients in district stood at 1,363, while 939 persons are currently under treatment, he added.