Left Menu
Development News Edition

No means to say goodbye: Bolivian brigades gather corpses of poor COVID victims

Most weekdays since the coronavirus broke out in Bolivia, Harvard-educated Luis Fernando Ortiz leaves his job managing the country's biggest freight forwarding agent and dons a hazmat suit to go in search of a body. Ortiz, 37, is a member of the "Goodbye Brigades", teams of volunteers that have sprung up around the impoverished country to pick up bodies of people who have died from coronavirus but whose families are too poor to pay for their burials.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 02:01 IST
No means to say goodbye: Bolivian brigades gather corpses of poor COVID victims

Most weekdays since the coronavirus broke out in Bolivia, Harvard-educated Luis Fernando Ortiz leaves his job managing the country's biggest freight forwarding agent and dons a hazmat suit to go in search of a body.

Ortiz, 37, is a member of the "Goodbye Brigades", teams of volunteers that have sprung up around the impoverished country to pick up bodies of people who have died from coronavirus but whose families are too poor to pay for their burials. The brigades, called "Avei" meaning goodbye in a local indigenous language, coordinate corpse collections with relatives and the police, and transport them to the nearest cemetery.

They have also designed rudimentary coffins made from white cardboard, with an accompanying cardboard cross stuck on top, to donate to poor families and overwhelmed municipalities. At burial sites, bulldozers toil overtime to keep up with demand for new graves. In Ortiz`s city, Santa Cruz, a verdant stretch of lawn fringed by palm trees where relatives used to congregate after funerals has been dug up to make way for a mass grave, into which the teams slide body after body.

"This week alone we have picked up 13 bodies and the authorities say more infections and so more deaths are coming in the weeks ahead," Ortiz told Reuters as morgue workers swing one of a series of bodybags unloaded from a red pickup truck into the freshly-dug pit. Bolivia by Thursday had 14,644 confirmed coronavirus cases so far and 487 deaths, but as one of the countries where the fewest number of tests are being carried out, medical experts say the real numbers of those infected could be many times higher.

The brigades were conceived by beneficiaries of a charity that gave grants to young Bolivians to help them study at universities in the United States or Europe, many of whom are now senior executives like Ortiz. Their founders were determined to avoid in Bolivia what happened to COVID-19 victims in Ecuador's largest city of Guayaquil, where bodies were sometimes left in the street or at relatives' homes after fatality rates spiked and the authorities could not work fast enough.

Ortiz said everyone had a duty to help lessen the pain of the coronavirus outbreak. "We are all being affected," he said. "I have family members in intensive care. We`re trying to find a ventilator for my wife`s grandfather to save his life. Everything has collapsed."

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea says sees no improvement in relations to be made by maintaining Kim-Trump ties -KCNA

North Korea sees no improvement in relations to be made by maintaining a relationship between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, state media reported on Friday on the two-year anniversary of the leaders first s...

Mexico's human rights commission calls for investigation into police custody death

Mexicos National Human Rights Commission CNDH on Thursday called for an investigation into the death of a man who they said died in police custody in the southeastern state of Veracruz last month. Mexicans took to the streets of Mexico City...

Crowds of shoppers head to Brazil malls reopening in big cities at heart of pandemic

Brazilian shoppers lined up for hours and crowded into malls as they reopened on Thursday in the countrys two largest cities, epicenter of a still surging coronavirus epidemic in the South American nation.Traffic jams formed in streets crow...

New York's Cuomo defends Columbus statues for symbolism to Italian Americans

New York should keep statues honoring Christopher Columbus even though the brutalization of the West Indies inhabitants he encountered on his voyages to the New World is inexcusable, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.Cuomo said Columbu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020