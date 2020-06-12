Left Menu
Development News Edition

AYUSH Dept officials distribute immunity booster medicines in red zones of J-K

Officials of Jammu and Kashmir AYUSH Department distributed immunity booster medicines to the residents in red zones on Thursday.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-06-2020 07:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 07:20 IST
AYUSH Dept officials distribute immunity booster medicines in red zones of J-K
Officials of Jammu and Kashmir AYUSH Department distributed immunity booster medicines to the residents in red zones (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Officials of Jammu and Kashmir AYUSH Department distributed immunity booster medicines to the residents in red zones on Thursday. Locals here expressed gratitude towards the government for providing these medicines free of cost.

"I would like to thank these staff members to go door to door and distribute medicines to everyone. We are really thankful to the government for this initiative," said a local. An official, Department of AYUSH, Government of Jammu and Kashmir said, "We have received these medicines from the Ministry, Ayurvedic immunity boosters. We are distributing them in the municipalities and villages. Recently we were directed to distribute these emdicines in the red zones in Anantnag. These medicines are being distributed free of cost." (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

New Zealand today signed the first trade agreement to focus on issues solely relating to the digital economy.Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker said the signing of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement with Chile and Singapor...

Rugby-Savea return to add spice to Hurricanes' showdown with Barrett

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea will make his comeback from knee reconstruction surgery on Sunday, adding additional excitement to the Wellington Hurricanes Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Auckland Blues. Savea injured his knee...

Govt changing rules around write-offs for tax debt to ease financial stress

The Government is moving to ease financial stress for around 149,000 taxpayers by changing the rules around write-offs for tax debt.Fewer people will have tax bills to pay this year, said Revenue Minister Stuart Nash.Inland Revenues end of ...

Invest in New Zealand Wood Processing prospectus launched

The Government is backing the forest and wood-processing industry to play a major role in New Zealands economic recovery, with the launch of the Invest in New Zealand Wood Processing prospectus to encourage wider local and offshore investme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020