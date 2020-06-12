Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study: COVID-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues

Coronavirus poses a global threat to the entire nervous system, and neurological symptoms may appear before fever or cough, according to a Northwestern Medicine study.

ANI | Chicago | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:09 IST
Study: COVID-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus poses a global threat to the entire nervous system, and neurological symptoms may appear before fever or cough, according to a Northwestern Medicine study. A review of neurological symptoms of COVID-19 patients in the current scientific literature was conducted and the results are published this week in Annals of Neurology.

About half of hospitalized patients have neurological manifestations of COVID-19, which include headache, dizziness, decreased alertness, difficulty concentrating, disorders of smell and taste, seizures, strokes, weakness, and muscle pain. "It's important for the general public and physicians to be aware of this, because a SARS-COV-2 infection may present with neurologic symptoms initially, before any fever, cough or respiratory problems occur," said lead author of the review, Dr. Igor Koralnik, Northwestern Medicine chief of neuro-infectious diseases and global neurology and a professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

The review describes the different neurological conditions that may occur in COVID-19 patients and how to diagnose them, as well as likely pathogenic mechanisms. "This understanding is key to direct appropriate clinical management and treatment," Koralnik said.

The disease may affect the entire nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and nerves as well as the muscles. There are many different ways COVID-19 can cause neurological dysfunction, he said. Because this disease may affect multiple organs (lung, kidney, heart), the brain may also suffer from lack of oxygenation or from clotting disorders that may lead to ischemic or hemorrhagic strokes. In addition, the virus may cause direct infection of the brain and meninges. Finally, the reaction of the immune system to the infection may cause inflammation that can damage the brain and nerves.

Koralnik and colleagues have formed a Neuro-COVID research team and started a retrospective analysis of all COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Northwestern Medicine to determine the frequency and type of neurological complications, as well as response to treatment. Since knowledge about the long term outcome of neurologic manifestations of COVID-19 is limited, Koralnik also will follow some of those patients prospectively in his new outpatient Neuro-COVID clinic to determine if neurological problems are temporary or permanent.

These studies will provide the foundation on how to diagnose, manage and treat the many neurologic manifestations of COVID-19, he said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson

The abuse faced by his England teammate Jofra Archer during a tour of New Zealand last year made James Anderson ponder whether he has been guilty of turning a blind eye to racist taunts faced by players of colour. With killing of African-Am...

Women's cricket: Australia all-rounder Carey backs use of smaller, lighter balls

World Cup-winning Australian all-rounder Nicola Carey on Friday backed calls to try smaller and lighter balls in the womens game which could enhance power-hitting and in turn boost the popularity. Earlier this week, Indian batswoman Jemimah...

Scientists looking at tuberculosis, polio vaccines to ward off coronavirus: report

Researchers in the US are looking at the possibility of using tuberculosis and polio vaccines in providing protection from the deadly coronavirus, according to a media report. Tests are underway to see if the tuberculosis vaccine can slow t...

Six killed due to suffocation while working in well in Pak

At least six labourers died of suffocation while working inside a well in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police saidThe incident happened in Jamrud area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while eight labourers were inside the well and got suffoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020