EU warns COVID-19 health crisis not over yet, urges vigilance

EU warns COVID-19 health crisis not over yet, urges vigilanceReuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:18 IST
The public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic in Europe is not over yet, the European Union's top health official warned on Friday, urging governments to remain vigilant and plow ahead with testing and tracking the population.
"This is not behind us yet. We need to be vigilant," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told EU health ministers in a videoconference, amid fears of a new surge in infections as EU states gradually reopen business and borders and after mass protests in recent days across the continent.
