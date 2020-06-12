Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treat as representation PIL suggesting ways to facilitate COVID treatment in Delhi: HC

Delhi High Court on Friday directed Delhi government authorities to treat as representation a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging Delhi government's order for reserving beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients and suggesting ways to facilitate coronavirus treatment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:50 IST
Treat as representation PIL suggesting ways to facilitate COVID treatment in Delhi: HC
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Friday directed Delhi government authorities to treat as representation a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging Delhi government's order for reserving beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients and suggesting ways to facilitate coronavirus treatment. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, after hearing the submissions of the parties, directed authorities of the Delhi government to treat the PIL as a representation and take actions according to the law and guidelines.

The High Court disposed of the plea moved by a doctor seeking quashing of Delhi government's order for reserving 20 percent beds in private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital having a bed capacity of 50 or more for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The PIL filed by Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, an orthopaedic surgeon, said that the order is arbitrary and in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution as it will lead to the hospitals becoming further spreaders of infection.

Dr Mishra approached the Delhi High Court through advocate Pooja Dhar stating most of the 117 hospitals/nursing homes are designed as a single building and not in separate blocks, where COVID-19 patients cannot be effectively segregated from other patients. It said that another option would be to take over a few hospitals in each district fully and use them exclusively for treating COVID-19 patients.

The PIL said that each hospital can also dedicate one ambulance with emergency care in case any COVID patient needing hospitalisation arrives. This ambulance can be used to transport the patient to the COVID hospital in the district. The plea also said that the hospitals are mostly not designed in terms of airconditioning, other supplies like pharma, engineering services, oxygen supply, etc to achieve segregation.

It said that the order overlooks the lack of segregation and violates the instructions issued by the Central government through its letter dated March 28, 2020, which stressed the importance of proper segregation to avoid hospitals becoming centres for COVID-19 spread. "Challenges start from common entry and exit point, common lobby, common lifts, common washrooms, etc, which are used by all patients whether COVID-19 or not. This definitely increases the risks of infection, despite the facility taking all possible care of reducing intermingling," the plea said.

"A more effective solution would be to create new centres dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, such as hotels, banquet halls, stadiums, etc which will result in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in a segregated environment and avoid the risk of infection to non-COVID patients," it added. It said that states like Kerala have already taken over huge convention centres for the treatment of COVID patients and Mumbai has taken over stadium and planetarium to set up 1,000 bed ICU at Bandra Kural Complex. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Record rise in India virus cases raises fear of return of curbs

India reported a record daily increase of novel coronavirus cases on Friday and became the worlds fourth worst-hit country, raising the prospect of the return of a lockdown just days after it was lifted. Anxious to revive the economy after ...

Indian man who died from heart disease later found to have COVID-19

A 44-year-old Indian man in Singapore, who died of coronary heart disease on June 8, was infected by the coronavirus, the ministry of health has said. The man, who was not identified, developed chest and epigastric pain on May 28 and soug...

Paris police ask shops to close due to risk of disorder at Saturday protest

The Paris police department said it had called for shops and businesses in districts from Republique to Opera to close on Saturday due to risks of public disorder at a demonstration. The police department said on Friday that shops should bo...

C'garh: 2 workers injured in fuel tank blast die in hospital

Two of the four workers injured in a fuel tank explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Wednesday, have succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital here, police said. Kanhaiyalal 59 and Jairam Khalko 35, who had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020