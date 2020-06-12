Doctor dies due to COVID-19 in UP's Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district reported its first fatality due to COVID-19 after a 65-year-old doctor succumbed to the disease, officials said on Friday. Dr. Zaheer Alam, a resident of the Jarwal area, was a diabetic and heart patient, they said. He was admitted to the Era Medical College Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday where he died a day later, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Suresh Singh said. The doctor's residence in Takiya locality of Jarwal has been sealed and samples of his close relatives have been taken for testing, the CMO said

As on Thursday evening, the number of coronavirus cases in the district was 109, of which 79 were discharged from hospitals after treatment, Singh added